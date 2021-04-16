Lloyd's Picks 11 Tech Firms For Climate-Focused 'Incubator'

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 12:38 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London has said it has chosen a new batch of insurance technology businesses to join its incubator program that focuses on developing the sector's response to climate change. The 11 so-called insurtech companies are the sixth group to pass through Lloyd's Lab, the incubator project that the 330-year-old specialist market launched in 2018 in a modernization drive. Lloyd's said the businesses will work on developing "simpler products capable of responding quickly in the aftermath of a disaster." "Product simplification is a critical issue for the industry following the COVID-19 pandemic and Lloyd's is committed to providing our customers with clarity in...

