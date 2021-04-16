Markets Call On EU, UK To Link Emissions Trading Systems

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 4:30 PM BST) -- A coalition of trade associations has called on Britain and the European Union to link their emissions trading systems to help create a "level playing field" in carbon pricing. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association and 41 other bodies have submitted joint letters to the U.K. government and the European Commission, urging them to begin negotiations on linking their programs, which allow businesses to trade the quantity of carbon they plan to emit. The joint letter said it would create "a level playing field in terms of carbon pricing" if the two systems were linked, which would help both territories cut emissions....

