National Audit Office Launches Latest UK Probe Into Greensill

Law360, London (April 16, 2021, 2:51 PM BST) -- Britain's public spending regulator said on Friday that it will investigate why the government accredited collapsed finance company Greensill Capital to provide cash to struggling businesses through the national COVID-19 support scheme. The National Audit Office, an independent parliamentary body, said it will launch a probe into the role of Greensill in offering the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme to large businesses on behalf of the government. It is the latest probe into government links to the supply-chain finance firm, which is in administration. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the loan scheme in April 2020 to bring relief to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS