Biden Tops 100 Vacancies As Pa. Judge Takes Senior Status

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia federal judge who first decided a major LGBT case pending at the U.S. Supreme Court plans to take senior status in June, the federal judiciary reported Friday, creating a fourth opening on her court as President Joe Biden surpasses 100 judicial vacancies. U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania plans to enter the form of judicial semiretirement June 1, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts reported Friday. The district's first female chief judge will leave active service exactly 21 years after taking her seat on the federal bench. Retirement announcements this week mean...

