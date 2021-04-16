Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBD Maker Says Ex-Partners Can't Land Quick Win In IP Row

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida CBD maker urged a federal judge Friday not to grant its former business partners' bids for quick wins in a trade secrets suit over misappropriating a secret CBD formula, doubling down on its claims that the companies conspired to steal its topical cream formula.

Healthcare Resources Management Group LLC said the court should reject arguments made in summary judgment motions filed last month by Rejuvenol Laboratories Inc., EcoNatura All Healthy World LLC and MedTerra CBD LLC, including that the secret formula did not constitute a trade secret and the formula was not misappropriated.

"Plaintiff's trade secret was plaintiff's secret...

