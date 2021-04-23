IP Hires: McCarter & English, Wiggin & Dana​​​​​​​, Miller Johnson

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 10:34 AM EDT) -- McCarter & English, Wiggin & Dana, Miller Johnson, Winston & Strawn and Munck Wilson are among the latest firms to increase their intellectual property rosters, with attorneys from Mintz Levin, Axinn Veltrop, Honigman and Troutman Pepper. Here's what you need to know about these notable hires. McCarter & English David G. Conlin Kathleen B. Carr McCarter & English LLP has added two former Mintz Levin attorneys who have handled multibillion- and multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical patent litigation to boost the firm's intellectual property practice in its Boston office. David G. Conlin and Kathleen B. Carr joined McCarter & English as partners, bringing experience in helping branded pharmaceutical...

