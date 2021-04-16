Up Next At High Court: Green Cards For TPS Holders

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider green card eligibility for immigrants with temporary protected status, a dispute over appellate cost rules, and the counterintuitive issue of inventors challenging their own patents in the first week of its April argument term. The court will hear six cases this week as it begins what is normally the last two-week argument session of the term; like last term, the court has once again scheduled a special May session to accommodate the court-appointed amicus in a criminal appeal that the Biden administration stopped opposing. Here are three cases to watch. The Battle to Make TPS...

