FDA Loses DC Circ. Appeal In Imaging Liquid Regulation Fight

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed a lower court decision that Congress didn't give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discretion to treat any diagnostic medical device as a drug, saying such discretion would be "near-limitless." In a majority panel decision authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Karen L. Henderson, the court affirmed a D.C. federal judge's order granting Genus Medical Technologies LLC's summary judgment bid in its suit claiming the FDA flouted federal law when it decided to regulate Vanilla SilQ — an ingestible barium sulfate product for X-rays — as a drug rather than a medical device. The text of...

