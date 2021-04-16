Ex-Temple Biz School Dean Charged In Ratings Scandal

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday accused the ousted former dean of Temple University's business school of masterminding a scheme to share false information about the school's online MBA program in order to artificially inflate its annual ranking from U.S. News & World Report. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said that Moshe Porat, who was forced out of his position as dean after the ratings scandal was made public just over three years ago, had defrauded students and applicants to the formerly top-ranked online MBA program as a result of his conduct. "The success of the higher education system in the United...

