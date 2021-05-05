Does DOJ's Rebranding Of Patent Policy Letter Hint At More?

Law360 (May 5, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice recently set the antitrust community buzzing about a possible shift in patent policy when it reclassified a business review letter for a technology standards organization as a piece of advocacy, rather than listing it as formal guidance. The seemingly mundane bureaucratic move raised questions both about the new administration's approach to patent policy and the tactics the previous administration used to push its views. The DOJ has confirmed to Law360 that a supplement issued in September for a business review letter evaluating the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Inc.'s patent policy should be considered an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS