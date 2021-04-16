4 Things Your Client Needs To Qualify For Small Biz Ch. 11

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Nearly 14 months since the newest facet of Chapter 11 was enacted, a growing body of case law has brought into focus the standards that restructuring counsel must meet in order to steer their clients through the streamlined process tailor-made for small businesses called Subchapter V. At the virtual spring conference of the American Bankruptcy Institute this week, a panel of experts peeled back the curtain on the inner workings of Subchapter V of the Bankruptcy Code, enacted in February 2020 to provide a cheaper and faster track through bankruptcy for small business debtors. The new procedures remove some costly and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS