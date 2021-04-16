Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Owes Over $40M

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Liberty University on Thursday slapped its former president and chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr. with a breach of contract suit in Virginia state court seeking over $40 million, the latest escalation in a heated dispute between the evangelical Christian university and the well-known son of its founder. Falwell quit in August after his former pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, claimed he had been involved in a yearslong affair with Falwell's wife, Rebecca Falwell. Granda also said that Falwell often watched or recorded them having sex. Then, in October, Falwell sued Liberty for defamation, claiming that the university accepted those "salacious and baseless" accusations...

