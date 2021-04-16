Hemp Machine Co. Must Take Its CBP Suit To Trade Court

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington state burned a hemp company's suit over U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizures Friday, backing the agency's argument that the U.S. Court of International Trade could adjudicate the company's claims. Elaborating on a bench ruling he issued during oral arguments March 26, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly denied engineering firm Keirton USA Inc.'s request for an injunction to prevent CBP from blocking its shipments and dropped the case from the district court docket. "The CIT has exclusive jurisdiction over any civil action contesting the denial of a protest," Judge Zilly wrote, citing Title 28 of...

