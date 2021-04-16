Okla. Pot Officials Want Out-Of-State Licensing Row Tossed

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's medical marijuana regulators have pushed back on a Washington state-based pot company's renewed attempt to challenge the Sooner State's licensing laws, saying the claims should be tossed again because marijuana is federally illegal. Kelly Williams, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and Lance Frye, interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, asked a federal court Wednesday to toss an amended complaint brought by Original Investments LLC alleging that the state's medical marijuana residency statute is unconstitutional. "The Commerce Clause does not implicitly protect an interstate market for marijuana because Congress under its commerce power expressly criminalized the...

