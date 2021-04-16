White House Taps 2 Policy Vets For Deputy Trade Slots

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration continued to flesh out its trade team Friday, tapping longtime Senate counsel Jayme White and public policy veteran Sarah Bianchi as top deputies to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. If confirmed, White and Bianchi will fill two of the four deputy slots in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, where they will assist Tai in implementing what she has called a "worker-centric" trade policy. The nominees earned a speedy endorsement from White's current boss, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore. "USTR has nominated two top notch deputies, and I am excited to see these nominations move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS