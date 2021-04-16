Roger Stone, Wife Owe $2M Tax Debt, Feds Say

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Roger Stone, an associate of former President Donald Trump, and his wife owe late taxes, penalties and interest totaling nearly $2 million, according to a suit the U.S. government filed Friday in a Florida federal court. Roger Stone and his wife used a limited liability company and a trust to evade collection efforts by the IRS and to fund a lavish lifestyle, according to the government. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Stone and his wife, Nydia, owe almost $1.6 million in delinquent federal income taxes, penalties and interest for 2007 through 2011, according to the government's complaint. Stone is also liable for more...

