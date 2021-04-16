NLRB Says Alcoa Could Gag Witnesses In Misconduct Probe

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- NLRB Chairman Lauren McFerran slammed a Republican-appointed majority's decision Friday that aluminum manufacturer Alcoa did not violate federal labor law by telling workers to keep details of investigative interviews secret, calling the holding an "especially tortured" attempt to let an employer get away with misconduct. In a 2-1 decision of a National Labor Relations Board panel, the majority reversed an agency judge's ruling and held Alcoa Corp. did not violate the National Labor Relations Act when its labor relations specialist told workers their interviews in an investigation into alleged employee misconduct were confidential. The majority found employees would understand that they were...

