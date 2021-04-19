9th Circ. OKs $52M Fee For Attys In Wells Fargo Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a lower court's $52 million award to the legal team representing shareholders in a derivative action against the brass at Wells Fargo claiming they were responsible for employees creating unauthorized customer accounts to help meet aggressive sales goals. In an unpublished opinion filed Friday, the three-judge panel found that U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar of the Northern District of California had appropriately weighed the counsel fee request and related details when he determined that Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Saxena White PA attorneys could have a 22% cut of the $240 million settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS