UK Gov't Explores Potential Of Central Bank Digital Currency

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 3:05 PM BST) -- The U.K. government and the Bank of England announced plans on Monday to establish a task force to explore the potential for a central bank digital currency, but the government said it has not yet decided on rolling one out. The task force will be chaired by Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England, and Katharine Braddick, HM Treasury's director general of financial services,. "The task force aims to ensure a strategic approach is adopted between the U.K. authorities as they explore [a central bank digital currency], in line with their statutory objectives, and to promote close coordination...

