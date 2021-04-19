UK Gov't Plans £120M Compensation For LC&F Investors

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 4:58 PM BST) -- The government said on Monday that it will pay out an estimated £120 million ($168 million) in compensation to investors in London Capital & Finance, the minibond issuer that left 12,00 people out of pocket when it collapsed. John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said the government fund would compensate bondholders up to 80% of their investment in the failed company, up to a maximum of £68,000. The collapse of LC&F in January 2019 left investors who bought its high-interest debt securities, known as minibonds, with a £236 million loss. The compensation fund will be established after a critical report by a...

