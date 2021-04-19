Drum Maker Hit With Higher Fine For Appealing Antitrust Deal

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 6:30 PM BST) -- A London tribunal on Monday hiked the fine imposed against a musical instrument business for mandating that online retailers charge minimum prices, after the company broke a settlement agreement by contesting the penalty. The Competition Appeal Tribunal raised the fine imposed on Roland (UK) Ltd. from £4 million ($5.6 million) to £5 million for allegedly restricting online price cuts of its electronic drum kits between 2011 and 2018. The Competition and Markets Authority imposed the penalty in 2020 as part of a settlement process that saw Roland's fine reduced by 20% for cooperating in the investigation. Afterward, however, the company contested...

