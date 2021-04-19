Wiggin & Dana Adds Life Sciences-Focused IP Partner

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Wiggin and Dana LLP has added a patent attorney who specializes in advising life sciences companies as a partner in its Hartford, Connecticut, office, the firm announced Monday. Jonathan A. Harris joins Wiggin and Dana from boutique intellectual property firm Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, where he was a partner for 15 years, with the firm touting his expertise in a range of IP matters. "Jonathan's extensive work with global leaders in the life sciences industry on innovations worth billions of dollars, including high-stakes patent litigation, prosecution and licensing, make him a natural fit for our Life Sciences team," Wiggin and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS