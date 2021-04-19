EU Listing Process Uses 'Objective Facts,' Panel Chief Says

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 12:41 PM EDT) -- Countries are placed on the EU's list of uncooperative jurisdictions for tax matters based on "objective facts," the chairwoman of the group administering the list said Monday, adding that countries are added and dropped in a just manner. Speaking at a hearing of the European Parliament's taxation subcommittee, Lyudmila Petkova said some countries that are sometimes thought as tax havens aren't on the EU's list because of the list's criteria. "The EU list is not a list of tax havens," she said through an interpreter. "It's an EU list of the jurisdictions that are not cooperative for tax purposes, and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS