House Approves Bill Giving Pot Industry Access To Banks

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday once again passed a bipartisan bill to expand the cannabis industry's access to financial services, advancing for the second time a broadly supported piece of federal marijuana reform. The Secure and Fair Enforcement, or SAFE, Banking Act, would shield from legal liability banks and other financial institutions that do business with state-legal cannabis entities, as well as ancillary companies that service the federally illegal industry. It is co-sponsored by Reps. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, Nydia M. Velazquez, D-N.Y., and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio. The chamber approved the bill 321-101, with two-thirds needed. No Democrats voted...

