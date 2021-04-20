Manufacturer Says It's Not Party To Disputed Hemp Contract

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A company targeted in a lawsuit over a failed $1.2 million hemp business deal has told a Colorado federal court it assigned its rights under the disputed contract to another defendant, so it should be excused from the fight. Natural ingredients manufacturer Layn USA Inc. said in a motion for partial summary judgment Friday that its affiliate Hemprise LLC assumed all of Layn's rights under the contract in November 2019. And representatives from plaintiffs Moose Agricultural LLC and Colorado Hemp Solutions LLC signed the assignment, the defendants said, "thereby expressing their consent to Hemprise assuming Layn's rights and obligations." "Given the...

