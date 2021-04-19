CBD Co. Strikes Back At Rival's Trademark Claims

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A small CBD company targeted in a trademark infringement case over the name CBD MD has hit back with counterclaims accusing rival cbdMD Inc. of infringing trademarks and filing suit in an attempt to avoid an ongoing U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proceeding. Majik Medicine LLC said in its own complaint Friday that CBD Industries LLC filed a cancellation proceeding with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board solely to drive up Majik's legal fees. Majik alleged that CBD Industries did so at the direction its parent company, cbdMD, and cbdMD's co-CEO, Martin Sumichrast. A motion to stay filed by CBD Industries...

