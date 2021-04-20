Ex-Amnesty Int'l Official Fights NLRB Ruling At DC Circ.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board ruling that federal labor law did not block Amnesty International from scolding workers who protested interns' lack of pay sets a "dangerous precedent" that will dissuade workers from supporting unprotected colleagues, a former director told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday. Former Middle East and North Africa Advocacy Director Raed Jarrar, arguing pro se, urged the panel to reverse a November 2019 NLRB ruling that the workers' petition was not protected advocacy because the interns were not "employees" under the National Labor Relations Act. Not only does the ruling conflict with precedent, but it will chill worker...

