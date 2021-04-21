House Approves Bill For Crypto Regulatory Working Group

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require regulators to form a working group to study the current regulatory framework around digital assets and suggest areas for improvement. H.R. 1602 was one of 15 bills passed as a bloc on Tuesday, clearing the House in a 355-69 vote. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., is dubbed the "Eliminate Barriers to Innovation Act of 2021." It requires the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to establish a joint working group on digital assets. The group would consist of representatives from both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS