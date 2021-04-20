Courts Likely To Dismantle Florida's 'Anti-Riot' Law

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis achieved one of his top legislative priorities Monday when he signed an "anti-riot" bill prompted by Black Lives Matter protests that enhances penalties for demonstrations that turn violent, but experts say the bill is unlikely to emerge from court intact after being subject to First Amendment tests. The Combating Public Disorder Act, known as H.B. 1 during the legislative session, threatens riot participants with felony charges and gives police wide latitude to determine which assemblies are unlawful or could be classified as riots, among other provisions. At the signing ceremony, DeSantis called the law an "unapologetic stand...

