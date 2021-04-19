Sidley Adds Ex-Deputy GC At Treasury In DC Office

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A lawyer who previously served as the second-highest attorney in the U.S. Department of the Treasury has rejoined Sidley Austin LLP as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Monday. Brian P. Morrissey will work as part of Sidley's white collar practice that focuses on government litigation and investigations, where he will represent clients in regulatory disputes and enforcement actions, according to the firm's announcement. Morrissey served as principal deputy general counsel at Treasury from October 2019 until this January, after a stint as deputy associate attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, the firm said....

