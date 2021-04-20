Gen Z Law Students Say 'No Thanks' To 100% In-Person Work

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Law firms that plan to transition away from remote work post-pandemic may want to think again: A recent survey of Generation Z law students found an overwhelming majority prefer the flexibility of remote working in at least some form over working from an office all of the time. Just 3% of the 240 respondents to Major Lindsey & Africa's survey said they prefer working from the office every day, with no remote work days. Survey respondents included students who attend the top 25 law schools in the U.S. Most Generation Z Law Students Want Remote Option Just 3% of respondents to...

