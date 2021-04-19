9th Circ. Bumps Ore. Atty's Hourly Fee Rate In Labor Case

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor administrative law judge wrongly reduced an Oregon attorney's hourly rate by $100 while awarding attorney fees in a Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act case, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, telling the Benefits Review Board to assign the case to another judge. In a 35-page published opinion, the three-judge panel said the review board should not have upheld the administrative law judge's decision to knock down attorney Charles Robinowitz's fee rate from $450 per hour to $349.85 per hour, finding that the attorney had presented "substantial evidence" that his requested rate was in line with similar...

