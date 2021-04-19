IRS Launches Promoter Investigation Office To Thwart Abuse

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday it has launched the Office of Promoter Investigations and chosen an acting director to lead it in an effort to crack down on abusive tax transactions. Lois Deitrich has been appointed the promoter investigation office's acting director, the IRS said in a statement. Deitrich previously served as the Southwest area field examination director in the IRS' Small Business and Self-Employed Division, the agency said. She'll take control of work started under Brendan O'Dell, who was temporarily tapped to serve as promoter investigations coordinator in February 2020, the agency said. The promoter office will be housed...

