Suncor Pleads Guilty, Fined $80K Over Alberta Gas Release

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Suncor Energy Inc. has pleaded guilty to breaching its operating license by releasing a poisonous gas and will pay an $80,000 (CA$100,000) fine, according to an announcement from the government of Alberta, Canada. The fine was issued by the Provincial Court of Alberta in Sherwood Park after the guilty plea, which came more than 2½ years after an unauthorized release of hydrogen sulphide gas at Suncor's refinery east of Edmonton. That gas release, in July 2018, sent five Suncor workers to the hospital and required monitoring of more than a dozen others, according to Suncor. The majority of the fine will...

