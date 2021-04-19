NRA Can Argue LaPierre Paid Back Extra Benefits

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association Monday turned back arguments from the New York Attorney General that it has not offered enough proof to be allowed to claim that CEO Wayne LaPierre has paid back all the excess benefits the organization has paid him. At a virtual hearing late Monday afternoon U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin Hale ruled that as the NRA makes it case this week to stay in Chapter 11 it can argue the benefits numbers it has produced for LaPierre are correct despite New York Attorney General Laticia James' arguments that it hasn't provided the evidence to back them up, although...

