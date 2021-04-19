Nestle Sues In Del. To Oust Robots From Bottling Plants

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Nestle Waters North America Inc. has sued a global systems automation company in Delaware for breaches of contract and millions of dollars in damages arising from robot vehicle leaks, collisions, spills and a serious fire that allegedly forced the abandonment of two factory labor-saving projects. In a redacted version of the Superior Court suit, filed in March and unsealed on Monday, Nestle — recently sold and renamed BlueTriton Brands Inc. — accused the Chicago-based John Bean Technologies Corp. and its affiliates of failing to deliver on agreements in 2018 and 2019 to provide automated guided vehicles, or AGVs, to move bottled...

