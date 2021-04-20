FCA Eyes Rules For Marketing Financial Products Online

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 5:04 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority is considering whether to tighten regulations governing the online marketing of financial products, saying that investors are increasingly finding deals on social media that are "too good to be true." FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said on Tuesday that the regulator is looking at removing an exemption for social media platforms and online search engines from the financial promotions regime — the regulations that allow the City watchdog to hold companies to account for misleading financial advertising, with fines for breaches. Social media companies are exempt from the rules, Rathi said, but that exemption will automatically expire now that...

