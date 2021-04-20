Insurers Say Deadline Too Tight For FCA Dual Pricing Reform

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 3:15 PM BST) -- Insurers might need more time to implement rules drawn up by Britain's finance regulator to end pricing practices that penalize long-term clients, reinsurance company Swiss Re has said, warning the deadline could come too soon for some. The Financial Conduct Authority will require insurers to charge existing home or motor insurance policyholders the same price they offer to new customers when the changes take effect at the end of 2021. But observers have said that the reforms will create upheaval for the established loss-leading practices of the sector. Swiss Re, which is based in Zurich, said on Monday that 60% of insurers it quizzed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS