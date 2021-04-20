Cameron, UK Regulators Face Grilling Over Greensill Collapse

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 1:51 PM BST) -- The chairman of Parliament's Treasury Committee said on Tuesday that he will issue written questions to top financial regulators and former prime minister David Cameron as a formal inquiry into the high-profile collapse of Greensill Capital gathers pace. Mel Stride said the committee's initial questions are in preparation for hearings beginning April 28 into the meltdown of the supply-chain financing firm that filed for insolvency proceedings in the U.K. in March. He said the letters will be published on Wednesday. Part of the investigation focuses on Cameron — who has worked for Greensill as a part-time senior adviser since 2018 —...

