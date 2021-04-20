UK Launches Post-Brexit Review Of Bank Ring-Fencing Rules

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 11:36 AM BST) -- Whitehall has launched an independent review of ring-fencing and proprietary trading regulations imposed on the banking sector in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to establish whether they need revising after Britain left the European Union's regulatory orbit. The government has launched a ring-fencing review after the Bank of England considered ramping up the rules in 2020. (Thomas Krych/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.) The review, launched on Tuesday, will assess rules introduced after the global financial crisis that forced lenders to separate their retail banking operations from investment banking and other riskier activities. The review is accepting submissions until June 13....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS