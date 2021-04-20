Jamaican Pols Must Testify In Bribery Probe, UK Court Says

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 5:33 PM BST) -- Five members of a Jamaican political party will have to testify in open court in connection with a Dutch bribery investigation linked to commodities trader Trafigura, the highest court for British overseas territories and Commonwealth countries ruled on Monday. The decision of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council affirms a ruling by a Jamaican judge, which held that the members of the People's National Party, including former prime minister Portia Simpson Miller, should answer questions as part of an investigation into whether a €466,000 ($561,000) payment made in 2006 by Dutch commodity trader Trafigura Beheer BV Amsterdam to a Jamaican...

