Deutsche Bahn Fined €48M For Cargo Customer Cartel

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 10:37 PM BST) -- Europe's antitrust watchdog said Tuesday that it had fined three rail operators €48.5 million ($58 million) for breaching competition rules by divvying up customers moving cargo between production sites and ports, with Germany's railway shouldering the bulk of the penalties. The European Commission concluded that the Austrian Federal Railways, Deutsche Bahn AG and the National Railway Company of Belgium had allocated customers over a six-year span. The competition enforcer said the companies had colluded by sharing information on customer requests for offers relating to cargo freight in key transportation corridors. The companies also provided one another with intentionally higher quotes to protect the...

