Manatt Nabs Kirkland, Dentons Duo For Growing Digital Group

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has added a pair of venture capital and emerging companies partners from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Dentons to build out a growing digital and technology group that mixes legal and consulting services, the firm announced Tuesday. Rustin Brown from Kirkland & Ellis and Thomas Michael from Dentons will respectively be joining the Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles offices of the firm to build out its digital and technology practice, which consists of providing both legal and consulting services to venture capital firms, startups, private equity firms and the corporations that do business with them....

