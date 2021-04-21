Ex-DOJ Atty Moves To Kobre & Kim For White Collar Defense

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Kobre & Kim LLP has hired a former federal prosecutor, who most recently served as the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, as a criminal defense attorney for corporate and high net worth individual clients, the firm announced Tuesday. Michael Sherwin, a former military intelligence officer who has worked for the U.S. Department of Justice since 2008, will defend clients from charges like corruption, securities and tax fraud, and sanctions violations, as well as helping to launch a new office for the firm in the United Arab Emirates. "Kobre & Kim does very sophisticated, high-end work, it has a...

