FINRA Bars Ex-Goldman Research Analyst For Insider Trading

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 11:59 AM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Tuesday that it has barred a former Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC research analyst for buying stocks after learning that a fellow analyst was planning to upgrade their ratings. Brian Maguire is also accused of lying to FINRA staff about his trading activities, trading in securities for companies that he was personally covering as an analyst and failing to disclose his trading accounts to Goldman or seek pre-approval for the trades, as required by the firm. Without admitting or denying the allegations, Maguire consented to the entry of FINRA's findings and has been barred from...

