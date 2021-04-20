Coronavirus Regulations: A State-By-State Week In Review

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded to all adults over the past week as state leaders continued to focus on equity in places like Massachusetts, where the Boston Red Sox joined an initiative to provide immunizations to populations disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.In other forms of pandemic relief, New Jersey announced that health insurance subsidies are now available to individuals and families with higher incomes, and track fans in New York will get to view car and horse races in person later this week.In California, hospitality businesses looking to fill new positions must give preference to qualified workers that were laid off due to the pandemic.Here's a breakdown of some of the COVID-19-related state measures from the past week.Hospitality and service industry businesses must inform qualified workers laid off due to the pandemic about new positions that become available and give them preference when hiring, per a measure Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he'd signed into law.Also on Friday, Newsom announced that the state has partnered with nearly 200 faith-based organizations that will serve as pop-up vaccine clinics in the state's hardest-hit areas.As the state's coronavirus case tally surpassed 100,000, Gov. John Carney on Friday extended the state's emergency declaration another 30 days.The state has partnered with the Boston Red Sox, various nonprofits and the Federal Emergency Management Administration to offer a weeklong vaccination event for populations disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. The vaccinations will be administered at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston through April 25.Residents with higher income levels are now eligible for health insurance subsidies under New Jersey Health Plan Savings, a program unveiled April 14 by Gov. Phil Murphy and Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride. The program, supported by federal coronavirus relief funding, makes subsidies available for income levels of up to $76,560 for an individual and $157,200 for a family of four.Murphy on Thursday renewed the state's emergency declaration as part of its continuing response to the pandemic.Citing the remote learning, working and medical care ushered in by the pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday that he has signed legislation offering a first-in-the-nation program to give internet access to qualifying families for $15 a month.Cuomo on April 14 announced that spectators will be permitted to attend horse and car races, subject to a 20% capacity, starting April 22.The state has awarded nearly $2 million in funding for 43 community and economic development projects through its "COVID-19 Relief - Supporting Elm and Main" program, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on April 14.--Editing by Kelly Duncan.

