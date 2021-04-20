Toshiba Says It Can't Review PE Firm's Vague Takeover Bid

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Toshiba said Tuesday that it's unable to evaluate private equity firm CVC Capital's reportedly $20 billion bid to take over the Japanese technology giant because it lacked key financial and regulatory information. Tokyo-headquartered Toshiba Corp. said in the statement that on April 19, it received another letter from CVC Capital Partners after the technology company said it would review the private equity firm's offer once it received more information. Toshiba, however, claimed that the new letter didn't contain any details that could be evaluated and only said that CVC "would step aside" to await Toshiba's guidance on whether a take-private deal...

