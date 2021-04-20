FERC Urged To Allow States To Opt Out Of Market Rule

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups representing state utility regulators and investor-owned electric companies urged federal regulators to rethink not giving states the freedom to opt out from rules meant to open up wholesale electricity markets to power produced by small-scale technologies. The National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the Edison Electric Institute and Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, transmission owners urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Monday to reconsider its decision not to allow states to choose not to comply with a September rule that made way for aggregated distributed energy resources, such as rooftop solar panels, in wholesale electricity markets. The rule,...

