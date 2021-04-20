Utility Pushes FERC To Restore PURPA Eligibility Change

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A utility told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it should not have reversed itself in March when it handed a win to small-scale electricity producers concerned about how they qualified for power purchase agreements under the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act. NorthWestern Energy, a utility serving more than 700,000 consumers across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, said in its rehearing bid Monday that FERC's March order undermines the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act's requirement that utilities buy power made available by renewable and cogeneration projects only if those projects are smaller than 80 megawatts. FERC had said in a September...

