High Courts Are Still Much Whiter Than Their States

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Across the country state supreme courts exhibit a stunning lack of diversity, with 22 states featuring all-white high courts and nearly all other state high courts overwhelmingly white as well, according to a new study by the Brennan Center for Justice. In a summary of its findings released Tuesday, the Brennan Center said the racial makeup of justices on each state's supreme court fails to match the diversity of a state's population in almost every instance. "A diverse bench is vital to achieving a fair system of justice and promoting public trust in the courts," the Brennan Center said. "Across the...

